‘Manchester United need a world class goalkeeper and he isn’t’ – Roy Keane calls for Erik ten Hag to make one big change

ROY Keane called on Manchester United to get rid of keeper David De Gea after his latest uncertain performance in the FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

De Gea was flat-footed as Ilkay Gundogan's 12th-second effort flew past him for the fasted opening goal in FA Cup final history,

Then he should have done better as Gundogan's scuffed shot found a way past him after 51 minutes to clinch the victory for City.

"We talk about top goalkeeper and they can get you over the line in big games and that could have been the difference in this game," declared Keane.

"Manchester United need a world class goalkeeper and he isn't.

"The spine is not there at United and we have spoken about this over the last year or two.

"They are probably good lads, but they are not good enough to play for Man United and that's why they are losing these tight games.

"That's why they will be chasing Man City for the next few years unless they spend the money and get the players United deserve."

Keane went on to suggest City will now emulate the success of the Manchester United team he led to Treble glory in the 1998/99 season by winning next Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Manchester City Player ratings as Blues take the silverwear in Wembley

"How do you beat them," questioned Keane in his role as an ITV pundit. "You could see Manchester United deficiencies compared to City in the second half and they are not alone in coming up short against this team.

"City's players have been reluctant to talk about the Treble up to this point and they have probably been told by their manager not to talk about winning three trophies.

"Now they have a full week build-up ahead of a game against an Inter Milan team who have lost 12 league games this year and City are red hot favourites to win.

"What more can you say about City? A brilliant manager, great options off the bench and they find a way to win. That's why they are a great team.

"I can see them doing the Treble now… unfortunately!"

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag suggested his team was "broken" after their Wembley heartbreak, as he insisted he was proud of his players.

"We conceded two soft goals but we were in the game. There was a great spirit and very good organisation," said Ten Hag.

"When you play against City and you don't concede almost nothing from open play it is a big credit for the team but if you concede goals like this it is disappointing.

"This team showed resilience, character and personality. We know we have a way to go but this will make us better. It was a test for us, we didn't succeed but we can take a lot of positives into next season."

United captain Bruno Fernandes echoed the sentiments of his manager, as he pointed to a season of progress at United.

"Everyone is down and it's really difficult," said Fernandes. "We wanted to end the season in a different way but it wasn't possible.

"We've made big steps for next season, it wasn't a successful season overall but it was a good one. We have come back next season and try to win bigger trophies."

"We came back into the game, we started badly but came back into it and had good spells on the ball in the first half.

"After we scored, we had some good counters but didn't score. We conceded early in the second half and then still had other chances but we didn't and City deserved the win.

"We were too soft and gave up too much space for the first goal but it's an amazing strike. If players are tighter then maybe they can stop it but it's an amazing strike."