Manchester United hold rivals Liverpool despite suffering string of injuries

Liverpool failed to capitalise on Manchester United’s extraordinary string of injury setbacks but Sunday’s intense goalless draw was enough to see Jurgen Klopp’s men return to the Premier League summit.

The latest battle between English football’s two most successful clubs was a typically tense affair as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form side looked to bolster their top-four chances and give their title-chasing rivals a bloody nose.

United’s trio of first-half injuries gave Liverpool the upper hand, yet the visitors failed to exploit those issues and had to make do with a 0-0 draw that puts them a point ahead of Manchester City and in control of the title race.

