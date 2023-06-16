Manchester United forward Alessia Russo to leave this summer as Arsenal await

Alessia Russo (centre), who is to leave Manchester United this summer, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old will become a free agent when her contract expires at the end of this month.

Russo was the subject of a reported world record £450,000 bid from Arsenal in January but the approach was rebuffed by United at the time.

She is again being linked with the Gunners as well as French outfit Lyon and American side Washington Spirit.

A United statement read: "Manchester United can confirm that Alessia Russo will leave the football club on completion of her contract at the end of June.

"Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future."

Russo joined United in 2020 after previous spells with Chelsea, Brighton and North Carolina Tar Heels.

She scored 26 goals in 59 appearances for the club and helped them to second place in the Women's Super League and the FA Cup final last season.

Russo said on Instagram: "It's been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. @manutdwomen, thank you for everything."