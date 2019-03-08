Manchester United fan in a Paris hospital after being stabbed following Wednesday's Champions League tie

A Manchester United supporter has undergone surgery after he was stabbed by a taxi driver as he celebrated his side's Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Sky Sports News are among those reporting that the 44-year-old supporter was stabbed after an altercation with the taxi driver as he made his way back from United's dramatic victory at Parc des Princes, as he attempted to defend his fellow female passenger.

The driver is believed to have become emroiled in a dispute with his passengers as they celebrated Marcus Rashford's controversial injury-time penalty that handed the Premier League side a 4-3 aggregate victory.

The victim was reportedly left 'lying on the pavement fighting for his life' when one of the group was able to flag down a passing car and rush him to the High Dependency Unit at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou.

He underwent on Thursday afternoon to remove blood on his lung, with French police believed to have arrested a suspect in the assault on Thursday afternoon.

The British Foreign Office confirmed it was in contact with French authorities as a spokesman said: "We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on March 6 and stand ready to offer assistance if required."

The supporter is still in hospital and receiving treatment, with an update on his condition expected on Friday.

Online Editors