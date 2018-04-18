Manchester United ease past Bournemouth to tighten grip on second place

United were in control at half-time thanks to Smalling's second goal in three games.

The centre-back, who scored the winner in United's dramatic victory over Manchester City, was in the right place to tuck home Jesse Lingard's low cross in the 28th minute after Herrera's neat ball opened up the Bournemouth defence.

The Cherries - beaten 3-0 by Liverpool on Saturday - finished the half on top and had their best chance on the stroke of the break, Josh King forcing De Gea to beat away his powerful shot.