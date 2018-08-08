Manchester United eager to hang on to Paul Pogba

Speculation is not only mounting about incomings before Thursday’s deadline but outgoings from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Pogba is attracting admiring glances after a fine World Cup and is reported to have told his team-mates that he is desperate to leave Old Trafford for Barcelona.

The France international has endured a testy relationship at times with manager Mourinho, but the United hierarchy are understood to have never been open to selling their club-record signing.

Pogba still has three years remaining on the deal he signed when returning from Juventus in a then world-record deal in 2016.

It is not believed that the midfielder has subsequently asked for more money on the back of Alexis Sanchez’s January arrival, but there are questions to answer regarding his future and happiness.

Mourinho is due to hold his first pre-match press conference of the season on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the transfer window closes.

Press Association