Manchester United draw Spanish side Granada in Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer greets Paul Pogba after the final whistle in the Europa League win over AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium in Milan

Manchester United have been handed a Europa League quarter-final tie against Granada.

United, who beat AC Milan in the last 16, will now face the Spanish club in the last eight, with the first leg in Spain.

Arsenal have been drawn against Slavia Prague, who have beaten Leicester and Rangers in the last two rounds.

The first leg is at the Emirates Stadium.

Ajax have been drawn against Roma in a high-profile tie, while Tottenham's conquerors Dinamo Zagreb have been drawn against Villarreal.

If United can get past the Spanish side then they will play either Ajax or Roma in the semi-final.

Arsenal's reward for beating Slavia Prague would be a last-four tie with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal, which could see a possible reunion with former boss Unai Emery.

The final will be held in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 26.

Europa League quarter-final draw

Granada v Manchester United

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v Roma

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

First legs to be played on April 8 and second legs on April 15

Europa League semi-final draw

Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/Roma

Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague

First legs to be played on April 29 and second legs on May 6

Read More

Online Editors