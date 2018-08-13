Manchester United confident of new David De Gea deal

Manchester United are increasingly optimistic about agreeing new terms with goalkeeper David De Gea in the wake of Thibaut Courtois’ move to Real Madrid, Press Association Sport understands.

Manchester United are increasingly optimistic about agreeing new terms with goalkeeper David De Gea in the wake of Thibaut Courtois’ move to Real Madrid, Press Association Sport understands.

The 27-year-old’s future has been repeatedly questioned since he came close to joining Real Madrid three years ago and United are desperate to keep hold of the Spain international.

Courtois’ move from Chelsea to the Bernabeu last week has taken his most obvious destination out of the equation, boosting United’s hopes of agreeing a new contract with De Gea.

David De Gea’s future has been repeatedly questioned (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Spaniard’s current deal expires next summer with a further year existing as an option to be triggered by the club.

The market for keepers has spiralled considerably in the past year, with Jordan Pickford costing Everton £30million last summer when he was both uncapped by England and recently relegated, and the world record broken twice in the past month.

First Alisson Becker moved from Roma to Liverpool for around £66m, then Chelsea trumped that by replacing Courtois with Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga for £72.1m.

That makes the £18.9m De Gea cost in 2011 look paltry by comparison but United’s interest has long been in locking down a long-term stay rather than cashing in.

Press Association