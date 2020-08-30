Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Ajax for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are closing in on Ajax’s Donny van de Beek (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old helped the Amsterdam side reach last year’s Champions League semi-finals and has been linked with a variety of high-profile moves.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said there had been developments regarding Van de Beek’s future after the player was conspicuous by his absence from the squad for Saturday’s friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is understood United have since made progress and are close to agreeing terms with both club and player.

Van de Beek would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer.

PA Media