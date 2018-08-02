Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been putting pressure on club chiefs to sign a defender all summer and it seems he may get his wish amid claims that Barcelona's Yerry Mina is on his way to Old Trafford in a £35m deal.

Manchester United close in on their next big signing and Jose Mourinho's wait for a defender may soon be over

Widespread reports claim Colombian international Mina could be on his way to United after he struggled to make his mark at Barcelona following a high profile move to the Nou Camp last summer.

United have made attempts to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld and Leicester's Harry Maguire in recent weeks, but failure to find agreement for either player appears to have forced United to consider alternative options.

Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth have been linked with a move for Mina this summer, so his emergence as a transfer target for United may be something of a suprise, but there are suggestions that United officials are close to agreeing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Yerry Mina (No.13) played against England in the World Cup finals this summer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Yahoo Sport and Sky Sports are among those reporting that United have been tracking Mina since the early 2016 and were keen to sign the defender before he sealed a move to Barcelona last summer.

Now it appears he could be back on their radar, yet the signing may not be viewed as the marquee capture Mourinho has been hoping for amid a summer of transfer frustration.

Mourinho confirmed earlier this week that he handed the club a list of five top transfer targets at the start of the summer, but Brazilian attacking star Fred is the only big-name arrival so far.

It remains to be seen whether the signing of Mina would life Mourinho's mood, after some alarmingly downbeat appearances before the media during the club's tour of America.

