Manchester United add Eric Ramsay to coaching staff

Manchester United have added Eric Ramsay to their coaching staff.

The former Chelsea youth coach will handle set-pieces and work one-to-one with individual players.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

â¹ï¸ The boss has made an addition to his coaching team... 🧠#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2021

“We’re excited, he’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before.”

Ramsay joined Shrewsbury as head of youth in 2017 before becoming academy manager and then eventually a senior assistant coach.

He then joined Chelsea in 2019 to work with the Blues’ Under-23s.