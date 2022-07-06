| 17.7°C Dublin

Manchester United accept Fulham offer for Andreas Pereira

Fulham’s bid of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons has been successful.

Andreas Pereira could be joining Fulham (Nick Potts/PA) Expand

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Fulham have had an offer accepted by Manchester United for midfielder Andreas Pereira, the PA news agency understands.

The 26-year-old progressed through the Old Trafford youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011.

Pereira has made 75 first-team appearances for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo down the years.

Andreas Pereira has been on loan at Flamengo in Brazil (Ivan Valencia/AP) Expand

Close

The Brazil international recently returned from a spell at the latter and could now be making a permanent exit to Fulham.

PA understands that the promoted club have seen their offer of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons accepted by United.

The deal would include a 20 per cent sell-on clause but an agreement has yet to be signed.

