Manchester United academy graduate Teden Mengi signs new long-term contract

Teden Mengi has signed a new deal at United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Teenage defender Teden Mengi has signed a new and improved deal with Manchester United.

The highly-rated 18-year-old academy graduate made his first-team debut against LASK in the Europa League last season.

Mengi joined Wayne Rooney’s Derby on loan in January and has made six Sky Bet Championship appearances to date.

The defender’s progress has been rewarded with a new deal until 2024, with the option to extend by a further year.

Mengi becomes the latest talent to commit their future to United after Hannibal Mejbri and Anthony Elanga this week signed long-term deals at Old Trafford.

PA Media