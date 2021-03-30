Manchester City’s 2012 title-winning side – Where are they now?

File photo dated 13-05-2012 of Manchester City Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Barclays Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Issue date: Monday March 29, 2021.

Sergio Aguero, who is to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, has scored a record 257 goals for the club – one of which will be remembered more than all the others.

That was his dramatic last-gasp winner against QPR that clinched the Premier League title in the final game of the season in 2012.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what happened to the team from that day.

Joe Hart

Won another title in 2014 but fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola. Now at Tottenham after spells with Torino, West Ham and Burnley.

Pablo Zabaleta

Became one of the club’s most reliable players until moving on in 2017. Retired last year after three seasons with West Ham.

Vincent Kompany

Captained City to three more title wins before leaving to become player-manager at Anderlecht after the treble success of 2019.

Joleon Lescott

Left City after the 2014 title win and played for West Brom and Aston Villa before brief spells at AEK Athens and Sunderland, retiring in 2017. Now holds an off-field role at City.

Gael Clichy

Released in 2017. Now playing for Swiss side Servette after three years in Turkey with Istanbul Baskasheir.

Samir Nasri

Joined Sevilla on loan in 2016 and later moved to Antalyaspor but served a doping ban before trying to reignite his career with West Ham and Anderlecht.

Gareth Barry

Went on to play for Everton and West Brom before retiring at the age of 39 last year with a record 653 Premier League appearances to his name.

Yaya Toure

Proved the chief inspiration for the 2014 title success but his relationship with the club never seemed straightforward. Left in 2018 and played in Greece and China before moving into coaching in Ukraine.

David Silva

Won three more titles before leaving the club after 10 years’ service at the end of last season. Now playing at Real Sociedad.

Carlos Tevez

The title win capped an extraordinary season which had seen the Argentinian suspended and spend time on unauthorised leave after a dispute with manager Roberto Mancini. Joined Juventus in 2013 before spells with Boca Juniors and Shanghai Shenhua.

Sergio Aguero

Became City’s record goalscorer when he passed Eric Brook’s 177 in 2017. Has also won three more titles but his final season at the club has been ravaged by injury and illness.

Substitutes:

Nigel De Jong (on for Toure, 45)

Left City for AC Milan early the next season and later played for LA Galaxy before brief stints with Galatasaray, Mainz and in Qatar.

Edin Dzeko (on for Barry, 69)

The scorer of the vital equaliser against QPR left City in 2015 and is now in his sixth season with Roma.

Mario Balotelli (on for Tevez, 76)

Went to AC Milan in 2013 before an ill-fated spell at Liverpool. Has since played for Nice, Marseille and Brescia and is now with Serie B club Monza.

PA Media