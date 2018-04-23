Manchester City won’t face action for pitch invasion

Thousands of supporters swarmed on to the field at the Etihad Stadium to celebrate the team’s title win after Pep Guardiola’s side thrashed the Swans 5-0.

It is understood the Football Association has sought observations over the matter but it will go no further as the governing body believes the incursion to be celebratory in nature.

It had been City’s first match since securing the Premier League title but they are not due to be presented with the trophy until after their home game with Huddersfield on May 6.