Manchester City withdraw interest in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez

The Premier League leaders enquired about the Algeria winger with a view to a deadline-day move but have been put off by the costs of a potential deal.

It is understood that the Foxes were only prepared to do business if City could put together a deal worth around £95million. There have been suggestions Leicester were prepared to accept a player plus cash to a combined value of £95million but City were only willing to pay up to £60million cash.

Guardiola when asked about Mahrez today. Not confirming anything... but not ruling it out either #MCFC pic.twitter.com/LdBbKYypRg — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) January 30, 2018 City enquired as to the player’s availability and price but did not make a formal bid. City’s interest was also not prompted by an injury to Leroy Sane, as had been suggested.

Sane is facing six to seven weeks on the sidelines after suffering ankle ligament damage in last weekend’s FA Cup victory at Cardiff. City’s decision means that the club record £57million signing of Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday is likely to be their only major incoming business of the January transfer window.

Press Association