Manchester City’s Leroy Sane is set to join Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA).

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, the PA news agency understands.

The deal is understood to be worth 60million euros (£54.8m) – 49m euros up front plus 11m euros in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Germany winger joined City from Schalke in 2016.

Expand Close Leroy Sane joined Manchester City from Schalke in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA). PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leroy Sane joined Manchester City from Schalke in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA).

PA Media