Manchester City v Sevilla: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup

Manchester City celebrate with the trophy after winning the Champions League

Champions League winners Man City take on Europa League holders Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup this week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece with an 8.00pm kick-off on Wednesday.

What’s the team news?

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was the most notable absentee from the travelling party for Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Seville after being struck down by a hamstring injury.

De Bruyne limped out of Friday night’s 3-0 Premier League win at promoted Burnley with a recurrence of the problem which prompted his early withdrawal from last season’s Champions League final, and City boss Pep Guardiola later revealed the 32-year-old Belgium international would be sidelined for “a few weeks”.

The club is yet to provide an update on the severity of the damage, but the midfielder’s name was conspicuous by its absence from the 22-man squad list for Wednesday night’s game in Athens when it was published on City’s official website on Monday afternoon.

There was no place either for midfielder Bernardo Silva, the only other member of the matchday squad at Burnley who was not included, or central defender Ruben Dias, who was not involved in the opening league fixture under concussion protocols.

Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who were unused substitutes at Turf Moor, did make it, as did the versatile John Stones, who sat out on Friday evening through injury.

Squad (in number order): Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

Read more Kevin de Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad due to injury

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1. It is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media and TNT Sports Players.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

City began their Premier League season with a 3-0 win over Burnley and you can read the match report below.

Read more Erling Haaland picks up where he left off to fire brace in Man City win over Burnley

What is the head-to-head record like?

The clubs have met four times in the past with all meetings in the Champions League. The first was on 21 Oct 2015 and finished 2-1 to City and three more wins have followed since, including two last season.

What are the odds?

Man City are odds-on favourites at 1/3 with Sevilla 15/2 and the draw after 90 minutes is 4/1.