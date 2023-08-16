Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Super Cup preview

Home > Sport > Soccer Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Super Cup previewManchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Super Cup previewToday at 08:30Manchester City take on Europa League winners Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Greece. Latest SoccerWill England’s Lauren James play in the Women’s World Cup final?Ella Toone's England goal celebration explained in Women’s World Cup semi-finalPlayer Ratings: Hemp and Russo lead the way as England march onThis is the cancer of football – UEFA president Alexander Ceferin calls on end to violence in gameEngland overcome hosts Australia to book place in first Women's World Cup finalLiverpool identify new midfield transfer target after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo LaviaA look at Chelsea’s biggest deals under American owner Todd BoehlyManchester City v Sevilla: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the UEFA Super CupMidfielder Romeo Lavia undergoing Chelsea medical as Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech nears Stamford Bridge exitRichard Jolly: UEFA Super Cup is crucial to Man City’s season – but not because of the trophyShow more Top StoriesCrimeBlack Axe gang raided by gardaí had steel doors to protect huge amounts of cash PoliticsLatest | Breda O’Keeffe v Richard Collins: RTÉ CFOs at odds over responsibility for Tubridy pay scandalPersonal FinanceLatest | Bank of Ireland warns money withdrawn during IT blunder will be debited as online services restoredCommentRachel Coyle: ‘I left a baby delivery suite in Dublin for a maternity ward in Yemen. This is what I found.’ Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsOver half of appeals against decision to refuse or only part-grant people social welfare payments successful last year16:12Celebrity NewsChristina Hendricks in first-look image for The Buccaneers16:00World NewsSix tourists arrested for alleged rape of British woman (18) in Mallorca15:45World NewsGerman cabinet passes bill to legalise cannabis use15:41PoliticsLatest | Breda O’Keeffe v Richard Collins: RTÉ CFOs at odds over responsibility for Tubridy pay scandal15:41VideosOn This Day In History - August 16th15:35CricketControversial ex-West Indies cricket star Marlon Samuels found guilty of four anti-corruption offences15:35GolfLuke Donald appoints Francesco Molinari as final vice-captain of European Ryder Cup team15:24Celebrity NewsRita Ora praises Taika Waititi on his birthday for ‘showing me what love is’15:15Irish NewsRevealed: The regions where house prices rose the most over the last year15:14