Manchester City v Manchester United: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the FA Cup final

It’s a Manchester derby with a difference this weekend as United attempt to stop Premier League champions City’s dreams of a treble. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Wembley Stadium in London with an 3.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on BBC1 and ITV1. It is also being streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and ITV X.

As Pep Guardiola attempts to match Alex Ferguson’s achievement of winning the treble in 1999, James Ducker says that a botched succession is “the only obvious challenge to Manchester City’s continued dominance in the coming years.”

The late Les Sealy was a cup winner with the Red Devils back in 1990 and a new book of his memories has just been released with some extracts for you here.

Regardless of Saturday’s result Erik ten Hag has been looking towards building next season’s squad at Old Trafford.

What is the head-to-head record like?

It may be their first meeting in an FA Cup final but there’s a rich history between the cross-city rivals since they first met on 03 Oct 1891 in a 5-1 win for the Reds. The Blue's first win arrived on 07 Dec 1895 in a 2-1 win in the old Division 2.

Of 189 games played to date, 78 have ended in Man United wins, with 58 for Man City and there's also been 53 draws.

It was one win apiece in the Premier League this season, a 6-3 home win for the Citizens and a 2-1 United win at Old Trafford .

What are the odds?

Man City are odds-on favourites at 4/9 with Man United 9/2 and the draw after 90 minutes is 7/2.

What are the coaches saying?

