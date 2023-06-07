Manchester City v Inter Milan: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Champions League final

Inter Milan are all that stands in the way of Premier League champions and FA Cup winner Man City’s dreams of a treble this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey with an 8.00pm kick-off on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Kyle Walker was not involved as Manchester City held an open training session on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The England full-back was substituted in the latter stages of City’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

All other players were present as City continued preparations for the encounter.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 and BT Sport 1. It is also being streamed live on the RTE and BT Sport Players and will also be shown on BT Sport’s YouTube channel for free.

City successfully completed the second leg of their treble bid by beating their neighbours Man United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley last Saturday. Richard Jolly looked at that win and what it means for Saturday’s game below along with Miguel Delaney’s thoughts on that win.

What is the head-to-head record like?

This will be the first time the sides have met on a competitive fixture.

What are the odds?

Man City are odds-on favourites at 4/9 with Inter Milan 11/2 and the draw after 90 minutes is 7/2.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Pep Guardiola and Simone Inzaghi when they face the press later in the week.