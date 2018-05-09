Manchester City v Brighton – story of the match

Veteran midfielder Toure was made captain for his final home appearance as a City player on a night that Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho got on the scoresheet for the hosts. Leonardo Ulloa’s header had cancelled out Danilo’s opener.

This latest excellent display from the PFA Young Player of the Year saw him produce three assists, taking him to 15 in the league for the season – he now sits alongside team-mate Kevin De Bruyne at the top of the charts on that front.

Records tumbled as City took their goals tally for the campaign to 105, their points total to 97 and their number of wins to 31.

In with the crowd

Yaya Toure is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season after eight years with the club (Martin Rickett/PA).

On an emotional evening for Toure, supporters at the stadium certainly made their appreciation for the 34-year-old known. His name was chanted throughout the contest and he received a huge round of applause when substituted for Lukas Nmecha late on. He was frequently urged to shoot when he had the ball at his feet, and although he could not oblige with a goal, he did make a couple of runs that drew big cheers from the stands. There was also plenty of love for the Ivorian from the crowd after the game as a presentation was made on the pitch.

Data point

🚨 RECORDS BROKEN 🚨



31 wins - the most by any team in a single @premierleague season



97 points - the most points won by any team in a single Premier League season



105 goals - the most scored by any team in a single Premier League season



CITY #mancity pic.twitter.com/T3z2k6wGqJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2018

The new records set by City in this game saw them surpass Chelsea in all three categories. They jumped ahead of Chelsea’s 2004-05 points haul of 95 and goals tally of 103 from 2009-10. The 30 wins they had prior to this game was level with the amount the west London club achieved last season.