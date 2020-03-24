Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling still has affection for Liverpool

Raheem Sterling made his name as a teenager at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raheem Sterling has admitted he still has affection for Liverpool despite the acrimonious nature of his move to Manchester City five years ago.

England forward Sterling burst onto the scene as a teenager with the Reds before leaving for City in a bitter and protracted deal worth an initial £44million in 2015.

To be honest with you, I love Liverpool. Don't get it twisted, they are always in my heart.Raheem Sterling

He has since developed into one of the best players in Europe but he has always been booed on his returns to Anfield.

Yet that has not stopped the 25-year-old retaining a soft spot for his old club, although he sidestepped a direct question on whether he would return to Liverpool in a live internet Q&A session.

PHOTOS: Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the opening goal for #LFC at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/x2lHu1eYCu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2015

Speaking via the Instagram account of his representatives Colossal Sports Management, Sterling said: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you, I love Liverpool.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart, do you know what I mean?

“It’s a team that (has) done a lot for me growing up.”

PA Media