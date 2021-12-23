Manchester City striker Ferran Torres to join Barcelona for €55m

Ferran Torres is on the verge of joining Barcelona from Manchester City in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £55.2m (€65m).

Barca have been in talks for weeks over a deal for the Spain forward and City are braced to almost triple their outlay on the player they signed from Valencia in August last year for an initial £20.9m (€24.6m).

The clubs have reached an agreement that will see the Catalan club pay a flat fee of £46.7m (€55m) with a further £8.5m (€10m) payable in add-ons. It is understood that £5.9m (€7m) of the add-ons are virtually guaranteed.

Ferran Reverter, the Barcelona chief executive, and their sporting director Mateu Alemany visited City’s training base late last month for talks and discussions accelerated from there. The new Barcelona regime under Joan Laporta enjoys a strong relationship with the City hierarchy and that has proved a significant factor.

City were not actively seeking to offload Torres but the player, who has been sidelined for the past three months with a serious foot injury, was keen to join Barcelona and return to Spain in pursuit of more regular football, and Pep Guardiola opted not to stand in his way.

Alemany, who was chief executive at Valencia during Torres’ time at the club, was a key driver in the pursuit of the player. Xavi is also a keen admirer of his talents and Barcelona are placing considerable faith in the 21-year-old, whom they hope will become a symbol of a new era of success at the Nou Camp.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]