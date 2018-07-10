Manchester City sign Riyad Mahrez in club-record £60m deal

The deal, valued at £60m, will be City’s club-record signing, surpassing the £57m acquisition of Aymeric Laporte in January.

Mahrez was targeted by City during the winter but the two clubs ultimately failed to strike a deal, with negotiations going down to the final day of the transfer window.

The Algerian subsequently missed nine days of training with Leicester in protest, sitting out of two Premier League matches.

City have retained their interest in Mahrez ever since and finally agreed a deal to take him from Leicester early this week.

The 27-year-old was pictured leaving a clinic in Wilmslow on Tuesday having completed his medical and his transfer was announced later the same evening.

Mahrez has been linked with a move away from Leicester ever since their remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title win, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists in the most recent campaign.

"I am so pleased to have joined City, a side playing great football under Pep Guardiola. They're redefining the English game and I wanted to be a part of it," Mahrez said on his new club's website.

More to follow

Online Editors