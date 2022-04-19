Manchester City ready to trigger €75m release clause for Erling Haaland and give him £500,000 a week, reports

Despite the current Premier League title race still very much being in play, Manchester City are already said to have made a major move in the transfer market for next season, according to reports in the UK media.

According to multiple sources, Manchester City are ready to trigger the €75m release clause in Borrusia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's contract in a bid to bring him to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Pep Guardiola's side have been leading the race to sign Haaland this year and his release clause means the Bundesliga giants are expected to lose the Norwegian in the summer months.

The €75m fee is seen as way below market value, but reports in the English media on Tuesday say City will have to pay the 21-year-old - who is represented by well-known agent Mino Raiola - more than £500,000 per week.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland had a three-year stint with City back in the 1990s and is believed to support a move to the Etihad. His son would be seen as the rightful heir to Sergio Aguero’s throne following the departure of City’s all-time goal-scorer from the club last summer.

City's main rival for Haaland seems to be Real Madrid, but their priority this summer is to sign Kylian Mbappe as a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract runs out.

Haaland joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2020 and has gone on to score a remarkable 82 goals in 85 games for the German side.

Haaland has missed a number of games with injury this season, but he has still scored 25 goals in 26 games to help Dortmund to second place in the Bundesliga



