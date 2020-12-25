Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker return positive Covid tests

Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club have announced.

Two members of staff at the club have also returned positive tests.

Both players featured in City’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal on Tuesday, with City due to host Newcastle in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

A club statement said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two members of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All four personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

Jesus scored in the midweek win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Jesus scored in the midweek win over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Under Premier League regulations, players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

That is likely to rule Jesus and Walker out of trips to Everton and Chelsea, as well as the Newcastle clash.

