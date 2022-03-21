| 10.1°C Dublin

Manchester City must be wondering what they have to do to break Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team

John Aldridge

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

So many pieces of the jigsaw need to fall into place for Liverpool to have any hope of claiming a trophy clear sweep this season – and a few of them did just that in recent days.

The 2-0 win against Arsenal on Wednesday night was a significant blow in the Premier League title race, coming after Manchester City dropped points at Crystal Palace a couple of days earlier.

