Manchester City looking to finish with a flourish

Manchester City have their eyes on another century as they aim to wrap up their outstanding season with a flourish.

The champions have already reached three figures in terms of goals scored during their title-winning campaign and now they want to take their Premier League points tally to a round 100.

They can do so with victory at Southampton in their final match on Sunday, extending further the competition record they have already set by accruing 97. With one to go...#PL pic.twitter.com/r98us3Ekzq — Premier League (@premierleague) May 11, 2018 Manager Pep Guardiola said: “We want to finish this Premier League trying to win games.

“Even when we have not been able to win, in other competitions or the Premier League, we try to win. After that there’ll be consequences – if we are going to break (records) or not.” City’s 105 goals and 31 wins are also Premier League records that could be increased further this weekend.

Manchester City “In these last weeks, these numbers have helped us be focused, to play for something,” said Guardiola, who side’s title success was confirmed almost a month before the end of the season. Victory for City could leave Southampton needing to rely on their goal difference to avoid relegation but, with their figure nine better than Swansea’s, it would take some remarkable results to put Saints in danger.

Guardiola said: "We know the team is – OK, not mathematically – in the Premier League. All respect to Swansea, but it is almost impossible. Southampton obviously deserve to be in the Premier League."

City will hold an open-top bus parade through Manchester city centre on Monday before breaking up for the summer, with most players likely to start preparing for the World Cup.

Guardiola said: “We stay two days here then go on holidays. Everybody goes, except two or three, to the World Cup and we wish them all the best, that they enjoy that amazing tournament. We’ll come back July 9.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town – Premier League – Etihad Stadium “Some days I will be here because the kids are in school, some days I’ll be in Manchester with (director of football) Txiki (Begiristain) or (chief executive) Ferran (Soriano). I will speak with them. “But we have mobile phones and I do need to leave Manchester a little bit and have holidays with wife and kids.”

