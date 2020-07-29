Manchester City lodge £20.9m bid for Valencia winger Ferran Torres

Manchester City have bid 23 million euros (£20.9million) for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, the PA news agency understands.

Torres, 20, came through the ranks at the Mestalla and is seen by City as a replacement for Leroy Sane – who joined Bayern Munich earlier in the month.

It is understood that nothing has yet been agreed with Valencia but City boss Pep Guardiola will be keen to land his man.

Expand Close Leroy Sane left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich (Michael Regan/NMC Pool) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leroy Sane left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich (Michael Regan/NMC Pool)

A Spain Under-21 international, Torres hit four goals in 34 LaLiga appearances during the last season and Valencia finished ninth in the table.

Premier League runners-up City are expected to add to their ranks before the new campaign kicks off on September 12.

Central defence has long been reported as the area of the pitch where Guardiola is looking to improve, with the likes of Nathan Ake, Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar all linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium.

PA Media