Manchester City disappointed over chants referring to Hillsborough disaster

Manchester City have expressed disappointment after chants referring to the Hillsborough disaster were heard during Saturday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

The singing occurred during the first half of the encounter at the Etihad Stadium which City won 4-1.

In a statement on their website, City also condemned actions that saw Liverpool’s team bus sustain some damage, describing the incident as “unacceptable”.

A club statement read: “Manchester City FC has been made aware that Liverpool FC’s coach sustained damage on its return journey following today’s game.

“We understand an object was thrown towards the coach in a residential area.

“Incidents of this kind are totally unacceptable, and we strongly condemn the actions of the individual(s) responsible.

“We will fully support Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into this incident in any way we can.

“Additionally, the Club is disappointed to have heard inappropriate chants from home fans during the game today.

“We regret any offence these chants may have caused and will continue to work with supporter groups and officials from both clubs to eradicate hateful chanting from this fixture.”

The matter is the latest in a series of incidents between fans of the two rival clubs in recent years.

October’s reverse fixture at Anfield was marred by similar chanting and the daubing of offensive graffiti on Liverpool property, while City’s team bus was damaged.

City’s bus was also attacked heading to a Champions League game at Anfield in 2018.