Pep Guardiola warned Liverpool his Manchester City side are determined to maintain the pressure after moving back within four points of the Premier League leaders.

Pep Guardiola warned Liverpool his Manchester City side are determined to maintain the pressure after moving back within four points of the Premier League leaders.

Gabriel Jesus struck twice as the champions eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

It was a convincing response to the Reds’ victory at Brighton on Saturday and Guardiola wants his side to be ready to pounce on any slip-ups by Jurgen Klopp’s team in the title race.

Guardiola said: “We cannot play the games against Liverpool. All we can do is win our games. We cannot control what they do, we can control what we do.

“The only way to do that is to be there – be there and maybe one day they fail.

“It’s pretty sure if we don’t win, they will be champions and that is why we have to put pressure by winning our games.

“It is incredible the numbers we have in this period, the number to be champion no problem at all – but one team has done better so far. All we can do is be there and be there to the end.”

City got off to a great start against Wolves as Jesus slid in the opener after 10 minutes. Wolves’ hopes then took another turn for the worse after Willy Boly was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Bernardo Silva nine minutes later.

All we can do is be there and be there to the end Pep Guardiola “All we can do is be there and be there to the end” https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/manchester-city-determined-to-keep-up-pressure-in-title-race-pep-guardiola-37712444.html “All we can do is be there and be there to the end” https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/manchester-city-determined-to-keep-up-pressure-in-title-race-pep-guardiola-37712444.html

Jesus doubled City’s lead with a penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled and victory was wrapped up 12 minutes from time when Conor Coady diverted Kevin De Bruyne’s wicked cross into his own net.

Wolves never recovered from Boly’s dismissal but the visitors had no complaints.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: “It’s very close to me and I think it’s a red card. It’s clear, you saw it. It’s a red card.”

A Gabriel Jesus double helped Manchester City keep up the pressure on Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Silva later revealed Boly apologised to him over the incident and there were no hard feelings.

The Portugal international said: “It was quite a hard tackle but I am fine. Yes he did (apologise) at the end of the game.

“These things happen. You don’t do it on purpose, I think, and he said that. Everything’s fine. It’s football.”

Press Association