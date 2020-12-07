Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis signs new four-year deal

Manchester City have announced defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a new four-year contract extension.

The 18-year-old City academy product was handed his first-team debut in September 2019 and has made six senior appearances in total, all in cup competitions.

He scored his maiden goal in a 4-1 FA Cup win against Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium in January.

Regarding the deal to 2024, Harwood-Bellis told CityTV: “This is a dream come true for me and my family. I’ve been at City since I was young and I love this football club.

“To have played for the first team was the culmination of so much hard work, and this new contract feels like the next big step in my career.

“The club have given me so much and I want to thank them. So many coaches across the academy have helped me become the player I am today and now Pep (Guardiola) and his staff are helping me to improve.

“The confidence Pep has placed in me makes me feel like anything is possible, and the work he and his staff do on the training field is making me a better defender.

“I am happy with my progress. I am at the right place to keep improving and developing.

“I’m just so glad this contract is all sorted because it now means I can concentrate on improving further and achieving my goals.”

PA Media