Manchester City defender Danilo looking forward to ‘important’ rest period

Danilo is pleased Manchester City now have some time to clear their minds after Saturday’s frustrating result at Burnley.

Danilo is pleased Manchester City now have some time to clear their minds after Saturday’s frustrating result at Burnley.

The runaway Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor after conceding a late equaliser to Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

It was a game City dominated after taking a first-half lead through Danilo and they spurned numerous chances to make the result safe, notably when Raheem Sterling missed an open goal from three yards. PICS: What a strike from @Gudmundsson7 pic.twitter.com/qezzpjqmb1 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 3, 2018 The result was not too damaging, with City still sitting on a huge lead, but as they challenge in four competitions, some rest this week is welcome.

Without a game until Leicester’s visit next Saturday – City’s longest gap between matches since the November international break – manager Pep Guardiola is giving his squad time off until Wednesday. Danilo said: “It is very important. It is a very intense competition, having games every two or three days. We know how difficult and demanding it is.

“It is very important to rest our bodies and clear our minds and come back to prepare for the next game fresh and relaxed.” Resultado injusto perante tudo aquilo que criamos , mas seguimos juntos e fortes até o final ! Sempre muito grato a Deus por desfrutar do futebol e viver momentos como esse ! Come on @ManCity ! #debicaspromundo #quemdiriahein #mancity 🔵👊🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h00oRZ5YS5 — Danilo Luiz (@2DaniLuiz) February 3, 2018 Injuries restricted City to just six substitutes but their side on the field were impressive and lacked only a killer touch in front of goal.

Despite that, Danilo looked like proving their unlikely match-winner after a stunning strike from outside the box. It was only in the latter stages, buoyed by their success in repelling further damage, that Burnley began to sense the chance of snatching a point.

They hit the woodwork when Ederson tipped a fierce Aaron Lennon shot onto the bar.

Yesterday's 🌟 man - @edersonmoraes93!



EVERY TOUCH 📽️ https://t.co/KVgijVHw4P #mancity pic.twitter.com/4qcBKAcsrb — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 4, 2018 The game should have been ended when Kyle Walker teed up Sterling in front of goal but, remarkably, the England international screwed his shot wide.

That re-energised Burnley and they pounced when Gudmundsson turned in Matt Lowton’s deep cross. Danilo, who played at left-back for City, said: “We must be really satisfied with the whole performance. I think we played really well. “I think it is important to come to a ground like this and get points, we know how difficult it is. They are a really physical team and don’t make you feel comfortable at any time.

“We controlled the whole game but we didn’t win, so that’s why we are not 100 per cent satisfied.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, left, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Burnley boss Sean Dyche was happy with the result, despite it being a ninth successive game without a win. He said: “Because they’re doing so well against anyone – they’re the best side in the division and the best squad in the division – overall, I think everyone takes a point against them.” Dyche was particularly impressed with Ederson, who got a hand to Gudmundsson’s shot.

He said: “I couldn’t believe the keeper nearly got it. I thought, ‘my goodness, he is going to save that as well!’ He is the calmest keeper I have seen. It is like having Ronald Koeman in goal. “He made two good saves – a good save from Ben Mee and a fantastic save from Aaron Lennon because he has hit it so clean. That’s an unbelievable save.”

Press Association