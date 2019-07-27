Sport Soccer

Saturday 27 July 2019

Manchester City close out pre-season tour with victory over Yokohama F Marinos

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Luka Nmecha were all on target.

Kevin de Bruyne goes for goal against Yokohama F Marinos (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
By Andy Hampson, PA, Yokohama

Manchester City wrapped up their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3-1 win over sister club Yokohama F Marinos in Japan.

City led 2-1 at the break as Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling struck either side of a Keita Endo reply, with Luka Nmecha bundling in a late third.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 19th minute at the Nissan Stadium – the 2002 World Cup final venue – by lashing home from the edge of the area after Claudio Bravo launched a break with a long clearance.

Raheem Sterling scores against Yokohama F Marinos (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Yokohama, backed by a vociferous following in a near-capacity crowd, replied almost immediately as Endo pounced on a rebound from close range after Bravo had twice saved.

Sterling rewarded the Premier League champions for their superiority when he raced onto a brilliant through ball from De Bruyne to restore City’s lead. Bravo kept City ahead with a fine save from Takuya Kida before Nmecha completed the scoring.

City now fly home on Saturday evening to begin preparations for next week’s Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley.

PA Media

