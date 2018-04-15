Manchester City clinch Premier League title

Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions following second-placed Manchester United’s loss to West Brom.

Pep Guardiola’s side put themselves on the brink of title glory with Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Tottenham and United’s failure to take points off the bottom side on Sunday left City beyond mathematical reach.

Jay Rodriguez headed the only goal of a dull contest at Old Trafford 18 minutes from time, handing the managerless Baggies an unlikely 1-0 victory. The result leaves City 16 points clear at the top with five games remaining on a total of 87. The most United can now reach is 86.

By completing the job after 33 games, City have emulated the achievement of United, who secured the crown with the same number of matches to spare in 2001. City would have won the title with a record six games to go had they beaten United in last weekend’s Manchester City derby at the Etihad Stadium, but they surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

With that loss coming between two defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals, City endured a rare indifferent spell but, after returning to form against Spurs at Wembley, celebrations were delayed by just one week.

Press Association