Manchester City charges prove FFP is real, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted Financial Fair Play is “real” after Premier League rivals Manchester City were accused of more than 100 alleged rule breaches.

City, who have steadfastly denied wrongdoing, could face stringent sanctions if they are found to have broken spending regulations by an independent commission.

However the Magpies, who have invested more than £250million in new signings since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium took charge at St James’ Park in October 2021, have repeatedly pointed to the profit and sustainability rules under which they have to work having been labelled by some as the world’s richest club.

Asked about those limits in the wake of this week’s developments, head coach Howe said: “I’ve always said that Financial Fair Play is real for us.

“I’m not there doing the figures and the numbers and I don’t quite understand how it fully works. I’m obviously led by the people above me at the club to say what we can and can’t do.

“But certainly it’s been there and I think it will continue to be there for us unless we can dramatically change our revenue streams.”

Asked if City’s situation served to demonstrate the need for that approach, Howe added: “The conditions we face mean we have to. Hopefully it does give a greater understanding of our methods and what we are trying to do and me in press conferences trying to explain it.

“It’s very difficult to explain it unless you’ve got all the numbers sitting in front of you. I can’t fully give you the explanation, but the way we have reacted in the transfer market, hopefully it makes sense.”