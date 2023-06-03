Manchester City 2 Manchester United 1: Player ratings after Pep’s men complete double

Manchester City Player ratings as Blues take the silverwear in Wembley

Eyebrows may have been raised by Pep Guardiola's decision to stick with his back-up keeper, but he did the job.

Kyle Walker - 8

Showed his pace when it was required and Walker is finishing this season on a real high for City

Ruben Dias - 7

Rock solid at the heart of the City defence as United pushed for a late equaliser. Dias is a polished performer.

Manuel Akanji - 8

One of the unlikely heroes of City's season was impressive once again, as he showed his composure on the ball.

Rodri - 7

A key man in the midfield battle and he gave City's team the defensive cover they needed to hold off United.

John Stones - 8

His move into a more advanced role has been a key component of City's success in 2023 and Stones impressed again.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9

An FA Cup final history maker with the earliest goal ever seen in the fixture, Gundogan's winner sealed a domestic double for City.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

Not at his brilliant best, but the Belgian maestro draws opponents to him due to the aura he brings into every match.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Another hard working display from this underrated performer. Pep Guardiola knows how important he is to his play.

Jack Grealish - 7

So unfortunate with the first half handball that gifted United a penalty, Grealish's first FA Cup triumph will mean so much to him.

Erling Haaland - 6

A rare off day for City's goal machine. Haaland worked hard to get into the game, but the chances didn't come his way.

Subs:

Foden for De Bruyne (76 mins)

Ake for Grealish (89 mins)

Laporte for Walker (95 mins)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United Player ratings as Reds can't stop City's march towards the treble

David de Gea - 5

United's first choice keeper should have kept out Gundogan's winning goal, but his latest mistake proved to be costly.

Luke Shaw - 6

Shaw worked hard in his full-back role, but he struggled to have any impact in the attacking third as City pinned him back.

Raphael Varane - 7

A solid performance from this experienced defender, Varane kept Erling Haaland quiet and showed his quality on the ball.

Victor Lindelof - 7

This Swedish defender has stepped in and done a good job for United in the absence of Lisandro Martinez.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

One of United's comeback kids this season did well to fend off City's attacking bursts, his attacking threat was diluted.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

A solid penalty from United's skipper, but he struggled to influence the game and find the ammunition for Marcus Rashford.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Taken off in the second half as he struggled to get on the ball and weave his magic. Eriksen looked off the pace throughout.

Casemiro - 6

United's midfield talisman has been a powerhouse performer this season, but he struggled to influence the Cup Final.

Fred - 6

Stepping in for the injured Antony, Fred picked up his familiar yellow card at Wembley. Doubts remain over his quality in midfield.

Jadon Sancho - 6

A disappointing season for Sancho ended on a low note at Wembley as he failed to influence the game.

Marcus Rashford - 6

His bursts of pace gave City's defence some concern, but Rashford didn't threaten the City goal enough.

Substitutes:

Garnacho for Eriksen (62 mins)

Weghorst for Sancho (82 mins)

McTominay for Lindelof (83 mins)