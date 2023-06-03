Manchester City 2 Manchester United 1: Player ratings after Pep’s men complete double
Ortega - 7
Eyebrows may have been raised by Pep Guardiola's decision to stick with his back-up keeper, but he did the job.
Kyle Walker - 8
Showed his pace when it was required and Walker is finishing this season on a real high for City
Ruben Dias - 7
Rock solid at the heart of the City defence as United pushed for a late equaliser. Dias is a polished performer.
Manuel Akanji - 8
One of the unlikely heroes of City's season was impressive once again, as he showed his composure on the ball.
Rodri - 7
A key man in the midfield battle and he gave City's team the defensive cover they needed to hold off United.
John Stones - 8
His move into a more advanced role has been a key component of City's success in 2023 and Stones impressed again.
Ilkay Gundogan - 9
An FA Cup final history maker with the earliest goal ever seen in the fixture, Gundogan's winner sealed a domestic double for City.
Kevin De Bruyne - 7
Not at his brilliant best, but the Belgian maestro draws opponents to him due to the aura he brings into every match.
Bernardo Silva - 7
Another hard working display from this underrated performer. Pep Guardiola knows how important he is to his play.
Jack Grealish - 7
So unfortunate with the first half handball that gifted United a penalty, Grealish's first FA Cup triumph will mean so much to him.
Erling Haaland - 6
A rare off day for City's goal machine. Haaland worked hard to get into the game, but the chances didn't come his way.
Subs:
Foden for De Bruyne (76 mins)
Ake for Grealish (89 mins)
Laporte for Walker (95 mins)
MANCHESTER UNITED
David de Gea - 5
United's first choice keeper should have kept out Gundogan's winning goal, but his latest mistake proved to be costly.
Luke Shaw - 6
Shaw worked hard in his full-back role, but he struggled to have any impact in the attacking third as City pinned him back.
Raphael Varane - 7
A solid performance from this experienced defender, Varane kept Erling Haaland quiet and showed his quality on the ball.
Victor Lindelof - 7
This Swedish defender has stepped in and done a good job for United in the absence of Lisandro Martinez.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7
One of United's comeback kids this season did well to fend off City's attacking bursts, his attacking threat was diluted.
Bruno Fernandes - 7
A solid penalty from United's skipper, but he struggled to influence the game and find the ammunition for Marcus Rashford.
Christian Eriksen - 6
Taken off in the second half as he struggled to get on the ball and weave his magic. Eriksen looked off the pace throughout.
Casemiro - 6
United's midfield talisman has been a powerhouse performer this season, but he struggled to influence the Cup Final.
Fred - 6
Stepping in for the injured Antony, Fred picked up his familiar yellow card at Wembley. Doubts remain over his quality in midfield.
Jadon Sancho - 6
A disappointing season for Sancho ended on a low note at Wembley as he failed to influence the game.
Marcus Rashford - 6
His bursts of pace gave City's defence some concern, but Rashford didn't threaten the City goal enough.
Substitutes:
Garnacho for Eriksen (62 mins)
Weghorst for Sancho (82 mins)
McTominay for Lindelof (83 mins)