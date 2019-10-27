Man Utd midfielder Pogba unlikely to return before December, says Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unlikely to return to action before December, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The French World Cup winner has not played for his club since September 30 and, speaking after United’s 3-1 win at Norwich – their first Premier League away win of the season – Solskjaer revealed it would likely be a minimum of around five weeks before the 26-year-old was back.

“I don’t think we’ll see him maybe before December,” the Norwegian said.

“He’ll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don’t think he’ll be back… maybe Sheffield United (on November 24) after the international break but probably December before you can see him.”

The exact nature of Pogba’s problem has been unclear – he has been seen with his right foot heavily bandaged in recent weeks – but Solskjaer confirmed on Sunday evening that the ankle was the issue.

“I’m not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing,” the United boss said. “Ankle rather than foot.”

PA Media