Man United's Antony injured ahead of FA Cup final against Man City

Manchester United's Antony lies on the pitch in pain during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United forward Antony was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury during the first half of his team's Premier League game against Chelsea on Thursday.

The Brazil international looked in distress as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 29th minute.

He held his face as he was carried off, and United manager Erik ten Hag consoled him with a pat on the stomach before he was taken to the dressingrooms.

It was not immediately clear what part of the body Antony hurt, but he was in pain after a challenge from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. Antony was replaced by Marcus Rashford.

The injury will be a concern for Ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City next week. United is already without Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer for that match.

Antony, who was an £80million signing from Ajax last summer, left with United leading Chelsea 1-0 through an early goal from Casemiro.

An Anthony Martial goal doubled United’s lead before second half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford secured Champions League qualification.