Man United to face Liverpool twice in one week after FA Cup draw sets up fourth-round showdown

Manchester United will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Monday night’s draw pitched 12-time winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.

National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.

League Two Crawley, who dumped top-flight Leeds out of the competition in the third round, face a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

Fourth-tier counterparts Cheltenham, however, were rewarded for their win over Mansfield with a home tie against Premier League giants Manchester City.

Tottenham, 5-0 third-round winners at Marine of the Northern Premier League North West Division, are on the road again, with Championship strugglers Wycombe this time providing the opposition.

Should Chorley pull off a shock against Wolves, they could have another big date ahead of them after the fifth round draw pitched the winners in battle with either Southampton, Shrewsbury or 14-time winners Arsenal.

The victors in the Manchester United v Liverpool showdown will face Stockport, West Ham or Doncaster, while either Wycombe or Tottenham will travel to the winners of the Everton v Sheffield Wednesday tie.

Reacting to the draw, Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio told BBC Sport: “That’s what we really wanted, Premier League opposition, great.

“And there’s a bit of history because in 1986, Chorley played against Wolves at home and beat them 3-0, so we just need to do that again.”

There was little time for Vermiglio and his players to dream about what might lie ahead, with Tuesday night’s league clash with Leamington the immediate priority.

The manager added: “Tomorrow, we’ve got a game, for a start. The lads have trained today to try to get some of that lactic acid out of the system. We’ll prepare for Leamington and then we’ve got a few other games, and then we’ve got to prepare for that.

“It’s just tough, though, to keep them focused on the league, which is our priority. Nevertheless, they’re going to start thinking about Wolves and dreaming big, I’m sure.”

FA Cup fourth-round draw (Friday 22 January to Monday 25 January)

Cheltenham Town v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Crawley Town

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Manchester United v Liverpool

Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal

Barnsley v Norwich City

Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham v Burnley

Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle

Chelsea v Luton Town

Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Leicester City

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

FA Cup fifth-round draw (Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 February)

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley

Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

