Man United midfielder Fellaini to confirm decision on his future on July 1

The Belgium midfielder will soon be out of contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini will reveal his next destination on July 1 (Martin Rickett/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Marouane Fellaini says he will soon reveal where he will be playing his football next season amid speculation his five-year stay at Manchester United could be drawing to a close.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup in Russia, is due to be out of contract on July 1.

Asked during a press conference ahead of Thursday’s Group G showdown with England if the uncertainty over his situation had affected him mentally, he said: “No, since a few months, I am used to it.

“I am strong mentally to deal with it and soon I will say where I will be playing next season.”

Asked further if that confirmation will come on July 1, he replied: “Yes.”

United boss Jose Mourinho had hoped to keep Fellaini, who joined the club from Everton in a £27.5million switch in 2013, but the player joined up with his country with no announcement forthcoming.

The Belgian has been linked with both AC Milan and Arsenal, and also with moves to China and Turkey, although he has declined to shine any light upon where he may end up.

Fellaini has made 156 appearances for United, 59 of them as a substitute, scoring 20 goals and earning Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup winners’ medals.

