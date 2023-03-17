Man United drawn to face Europa League specialists Sevilla in quarter-finals

Man United manager Erik ten Hag is hoping to add the Europa League to the Carabao Cup he has won in his first campaign. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Manchester United will face record six-time winners Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side won 1-0 in Seville on Thursday night to see off Real Betis and reach the last eight.

The Red Devils will be at home first and, if they progress, they will face either Juventus or Sporting Lisbon – who beat Arsenal on penalties on Thursday night.

Man United have won the Europa League on one previous occasion - back in Jose Mourinho's first campaign in charge in 2017.

That year Mourinho won a Carabao Cup/Europa League double and Ten Hag will be hoping to match that feat after the Red Devils claimed the League Cup with a win over Newcastle earlier this season.

Europa League quarter-final draw:

Man United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma