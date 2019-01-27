A man has suffered a slash wound to the face after "disgraceful" disorder ahead of an FA Cup match, police said.

Man slashed in the face after Millwall and Everton fans clash in 'disgraceful' scenes ahead of cup tie

Crowds clashed in Southwark, south London, before Millwall took on Everton in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that they believed the fight was between Millwall and Everton fans.

Video posted on social media shows police attempt to separate two large groups as punches were thrown.

Officers were called to the scene on Hawkstone Road, Southwark, shortly after 4.30pm, and are urging anybody with any information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Darren Young said: "The behaviour of those involved in this incident is nothing short of disgraceful and those involved can be certain we will be working to identify them.

"We are aware of the video circulating online which has quite rightly elicited shock and disgust.

"We are looking at it and urge anyone with information that could assist police to call 101."

Press Association