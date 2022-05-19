| 17.4°C Dublin

Man jailed for head-butting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp during play-off semi-final against Forest

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp before the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground. Photo: PA

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp before the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground. Photo: PA

Matthew Cooper

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at Tuesday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm which left Sharp requiring four stitches to a wound to his lip.

He was jailed at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday for 24 weeks.

Prosecutor Marianne Connally said the incident was caught by cameras covering the Championship semi-final for live television.

She told the court: "A large number of fans entered the field of play.

"Mr Sharp hadn't directly participated in the game. He appears to be standing with his hands in his pockets.

"Mr Biggs can be seen to run along the pitch. He then headbutts Mr Sharp.

"The Crown's case is that this is a deliberate and senseless act of violence."

Biggs appeared in court in custody and did not oppose an application for a football banning order during the hearing.

He was told that separate charge of illegally entering the playing surface had been dropped.

