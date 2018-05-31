Man City target deals for Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho

While it remains unclear how long it might take to complete each deal, it is understood the Premier League champions want to bring both players in this summer.

The 27-year-old Algeria international handed in a transfer request and had a 10-day absence from the club before returning to training with them on February 9.

He then came on as a substitute the next day, having missed the previous two games, as Leicester were beaten 5-1 away by Pep Guardiola’s City, and featured in every match for the Foxes for the rest of the season.

Mahrez, named PFA Player of the Year in 2015-16 when Leicester were crowned top-flight champions, is under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2020, having been with them since January 2014.