Sport Soccer

Tuesday 26 November 2019

Man City ‘hold initial discussions over potential new deal for Raheem Sterling’

It is understood there has been contact between City and representatives of the England forward.

Raheem Sterling could be set to sign another contract with Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Raheem Sterling could be set to sign another contract with Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City have held initial discussions over a potential new contract for Raheem Sterling.

The PA news agency understands there has been contact between the Premier League champions and representatives of the England forward.

The club are understood to be relaxed about the situation, with 24-year-old Sterling having only signed his current deal, which runs until 2023, a year ago.

ipanews_9e4b4db6-8fc3-4509-a879-70b59d232bb5_embedded248541256
Raheem Sterling, right, is one of the best players in the world (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling, who joined City from Liverpool in 2015, is now rated as one the world’s best players due to his outstanding form in recent seasons.

He has begun the current campaign in outstanding fashion and had netted 18 times in 23 appearances for club and country prior to City’s Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

PA Media

The Left Wing: Andy Farrell's big decisions, John Cooney vs Conor Murray and Champions Cup power rankings

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport