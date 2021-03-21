Man City and Chelsea drawn together in FA Cup semi-finals with Leicester facing Southampton

Manchester City have been drawn to face Chelsea while Leicester will take on Southampton in next month’s FA Cup semi-finals.
Pep Guardiola’s side maintained their bid for an unprecedented quadruple as they won 2-0 at Everton to reach this stage of the competition for a third successive season, while Chelsea beat Sheffield United by the same scoreline.
Southampton, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 victory over neighbours Bournemouth to book their spot at Wembley and their reward is a fixture against either Leicester or United, both of whom have beaten Saints 9-0 in the last 18 months.
The draw was made at half-time in the game at the King Power Stadium, with the sides level at 1-1 after Mason Greenwood had cancelled out Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener.
However, Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead on 52 minutes before Iheanacho grabbed his second goal with 12 minutes left to seal a 3-1 win for Brendan Rodgers’ men.
The all Premier League semi-finals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 17 and 18.
