Man (20) arrested for racist social media post directed towards Wigan's Nathan Byrne

A 20-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested after an offensive social media post was directed towards Wigan's Nathan Byrne.

Lancashire police said the man had handed himself in at Blackpool Police Station on Saturday evening and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and malicious communications.

"The man has since been released under investigation pending a charging decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)," a police statement said.

Wigan's Byrne had posted a screenshot on his Twitter account of a sickening message he received following the Latics' 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Wigan said they were "angered" by the message, which they reported to police as a hate crime.

Former Watford striker Danny Webber believes education rather than walking off the pitch offers the best long-term solution to tackling racism in football.

England and Tottenham defender Danny Rose revealed he "can't wait to see the back" of the game because of the abuse he has received and the lack of meaningful action taken to combat the problem.

Following several recent high-profile incidents there have been calls for players to abandon a match if there is any racial abuse, but the retired Webber thinks that could only have a limited impact.

Webber told BBC One: "I agree with walking off the pitch. That's the first point, everybody making a stand and making everybody aware. But if it continues into the next week then it's not really made much of a difference.

"I think you've got to get a think tank of people together - that's from schools, nurseries, the football industry, other industries, men, women and people from every background - to try and think of a way to tackle it because it is about education. Because I don't believe anyone is born racist."

Press Association