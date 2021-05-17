Maguire is winning race to be fit for Europa League decider

Harry Maguire is winning his race to be fit for Manchester United’s Europa League final, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cautiously optimistic of his captain being ready to start against Villarreal.

The central defender suffered an ankle ligament injury in last weekend’s victory at Aston Villa, sparking fears that he might even be a doubt for England’s European Championship campaign this summer.

But with the Europa League final taking place a week on Wednesday, Solskjaer has been encouraged by the way Maguire is progressing.

“He’s making progress, but we’re consciously taking the route of not testing him out too early or too quickly,” Solskjaer said.

“We don’t want to aggravate something. Harry wants this so much, so he doesn’t want to take any risks either.”

Maguire will be absent when United finish their home league campaign against Fulham, in front of 10,000 supporters at Old Trafford tomorrow, and Solskjaer had already ruled him out of the final league game at Wolves on Sunday.

The presence of supporters at Old Trafford will be overshadowed by the potential for protests by fans against club owners the Glazer family.

But Scott McTominay says players are focusing only on the positives of having them back in stadiums after 14 months of behind-closed-doors football. “We’re desperate for that feeling of adrenalin from all the people inside the stadium, to see everybody smiling, back enjoying football again,” he said.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2021

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]